Va. Legislators to vote on important bills for renewable energies

(AP) – The Virginia House and Senate are ready to vote on a comprehensive energy law that will revise Virginia’s power generation and pave the way for a major expansion in solar, wind, and battery storage.

Proponents say the clean economy law would lead the state from scratch to a national leader in green energy. Critics, however, warn that legislation will exempt government regulators from all control and keep interest payers in suspense for unnecessary costs.

The bill was drafted privately by a group of industry stakeholders and environmental groups and has undergone numerous changes.

