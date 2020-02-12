by: WAVY Web Staff and Jackie DeFusco

RICHMOND, Virginia (WAVY / AP) – The Virginia House of Representatives voted to pass a law prohibiting the attack on weapons and other firearm accessories.

House bill 961, sponsored by delegate Mark Levine (D – Alexandria), was narrowly passed on Tuesday afternoon with 51-48 votes.

Legislation prohibits the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms, including popular AR-15 rifles, and the possession of magazines with more than 12 cartridges.

The bill prohibits the sale, transportation, transfer, manufacture, purchase, or possession of an assault weapon. This would lead to a class 6 crime.

Current owners of assault weapons would be able to keep their firearms.

The bill also does not prohibit the possession of mufflers or silencers, but does not prohibit the sale of mufflers after the bill has entered into force.

The draft law states that it is illegal for anyone to import, sell, transmit, manufacture, or buy a silencer, which can also be punished as a class 6 crime after January 1, 2021. The same applies to trigger activators.

The amended draft law on assault weapons deleted a Subcommittee of the house last week, It is now going to the Senate, where moderate Democrats have indicated they are unlikely to support the measure.

This year’s legislative period has been dominated by heated debates on weapons as Virginia has become the zero point in the nationwide debate on weapons control and mass shootings.

