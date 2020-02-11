Uttar Pradesh couple stranded in Wuhan are asking the government to evacuate them

Lucknow An associate professor from the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, stranded in Wuhan, has requested the center to evacuate him and his wife immediately, along with 23 other Indians from the Chinese city, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak.

35-year-old Ashish Yadav, who works at Wuhan Textile University, and his wife Neha, 30, currently pursuing a PhD in computer science, have been in contact with their families in Uttar Pradesh by sending them a video message almost daily.

A family member said, “Because Neha underwent minor surgery during the last week of January, doctors advised her to get a full bed rest for a week. Therefore, they were unable to board the evacuation flight on the night of January 31.”

There are 23 other Indian nationals in Wuhan, including students and working professionals. They are all ready to pay the costs of returning home. They regularly send emergency messages to all possible authorities for help, but no response has yet been received.

In a message to her family, Neha said: “We have warned the Indian embassy about our situation. Before the closure of Wuhan on January 22, we were told that since the incubation period of coronavirus is only 14 days, the situation will normalize against the first week of February, but the situation has now become critical.

“Just four days ago, the university authorities sent a team of 15 men, including police officers, doctors and nurses, who inspected our health parameters and warned us to be hospitalized if our body temperature rose above 37.5 degrees.”

The couple sent a letter asking the authorities in Wuhan if they could travel to the airport to board a flight to India.

But the Wuhan authorities demanded a direct call or intervention from the Indian ambassador or the foreign minister to make them travel.

The couple got married in November 2018 and exactly a year later Neha moved to Wuhan.

In a coordinated operation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, two special Air India flights were carried out between Delhi and Wuhan on 31 January and 1 February, bringing a total of 654 passengers, including 647 Indians civilians.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.