UTA aerospace engineer investigating the possibility of ultrasound passengers, cargo planes

The idea of ​​speed through the air At many times the speed of sound makes a great appeal to commercial aircraft carriers. However, the technology required to build such high-speed passenger or freight vehicles does not yet exist.

Bernd Chudoba, Associate Professor of Engineering and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington, is working with NASA on a feasibility study to determine how current technology could make elevated motion a reality earlier and at a lower cost.

Objective: To investigate the feasibility, practicality and affordability of commercial overseas transport. The results could directly support NASA’s Ultrasonic Technology Program, in order to identify knowledge gaps that guide future NASA investments in hyper-federal research.

The study, funded by a contract with the National Aerospace Institute (NIA) in Hampton, Virginia, also explores mission-vehicle-technology spatial mapping for future supersonic civilian aircraft. These vehicle transform projects will allow designers to identify and justify feasible missions, basic vehicle configurations, and related technologies.

“This project will produce a model of solutions that are realistic out there, based mainly on the industrial capacity we already have on the shelf,” Chudoba said. “Instead of looking for all the new ideas that transcend the current state of the art, we will first focus on the industry’s available capabilities that will determine the current available space-solution topography for off-road vehicles.

“In a second step, we will begin technology provision to match the industry’s available capabilities and the minimum technological capability required to successfully comply with mission specifications for future corporate or commercial supersonic aircraft.”

Much of the current work on overhead aircraft is done for the military, but Chudoba says passengers and businesses will pay for speed, such as faster flights from the United States to Europe, Asia or other long-distance trade routes.

Chudoba will look at many promising technology areas such as engine cycles that can propel aircraft from supernatural speeds, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence design approaches and more, with the general aim of exploring how strategic technology investments could improve it. of investment supersonic aircraft.

“Ultrasonic vehicles are an exciting frontier in aerospace engineering and Dr. Chudoba continues to make a unique contribution to the knowledge base in this difficult field,” said Erian Armanios, president of UTA’s Department of Engineering and Aerospace. “This convention is an opportunity to further tweak Dr. Chudoba’s legacy and the leadership of UTA in leveraging historical concepts to create cost-effective strategies that meet the mission requirements for future supersonic commercial aircraft.”

Chudoba is a specialist in aerospace vehicle design. The Aerospace Vehicle Design Laboratory has previously made recommendations for technology investments that would allow astronauts to orbit satellite service. He is also the author of two books exploring the design of overseas aircraft and long-range space vehicles.

In 2018, his laboratory won a grant from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop parameters for a forecasting methodology that will allow strategic planners to identify scientific and technological gaps related to spacecraft issues such as spacecraft / supersonic spacecraft. operation in space. Chudoba has partnered with NASA, the Defense Advanced Research Programs Service, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and various private industries in many underground ultrasound and reusable spacecraft for technology and strategic forecasting.

