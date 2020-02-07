Using AI to identify causal relationships in overlapping medical records

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

A combined team of researchers from Babylon Health and University College has developed an algorithm that they claim can find causal relationships between information in overlapping medical records. You wrote a document describing your algorithm and uploaded it to the arXiv preprint server. At this year’s Association for Advancement of Artificial Intelligence meeting, they will also give a presentation about their research results.

It is a major challenge in AI research to systematically search data to find the cause of a particular condition in a single sick person. If a patient has been sneezing more than normal lately, is it because an allergen has gotten into his environment? Or did you catch a cold? Worse, maybe they have a cancerous tumor in their sinuses or brain. The current system for finding the right answer in such scenarios is based on people. Doctors ask questions and look for answers in their memory. If they cannot find one, they may consult other doctors or study medical textbooks or online databases.

This system has its advantages, of course, since it is the best there is. But it also has disadvantages – it is limited by human memory and ingenuity. Many computer specialists believe that there is a better way – let a computer do it. This is currently not possible, but scientists are working on it. In this new experiment, the researchers introduced a system with an algorithm that analyzes data from different, overlapping data sets and finds causal relationships.

The algorithm is based on the concept of entropy, in which every system becomes more disordered over time. The researchers suggest that entropy also exists with information in data sets and that the causal forces are more orderly than the data describing the result of their effects. In this case, it should be possible to work backwards to find the cause – and that’s exactly what your algorithm does.

The system was able to correctly assess the size and texture of breast cancer tumors when comparing data sets where the causal relationships were already known. It found that they were not causally related, but both were indicators of whether the tumor was benign or malignant.

