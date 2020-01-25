Used mascara wands help treat and save wild animals - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – If you need a new mascara wand, don’t throw away the old one.

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, a North Carolina non-profit organization dedicated to treating injured and orphaned animals, uses the soft, compact bristles to gently remove fly eggs, dirt, fleas, ticks, and larvae from animal fur and wings birds.

“There is nothing that is made like a mascara wand,” co-founder Kimberly Brewster told CNN. “This speeds up the treatment considerably, which means that the animals are no longer stressed than they have to be.”

The idea came from another co-founder, Savannah Trantham, about three years ago. Recalling that her mentor used to brush animals with animals, she decided to ask her Facebook friends to donate her old wands.

Sharing is taking care

People from all over the world donated their used mascara wands, Brewster said. Even companies that sell the wands have sent in their discontinued brushes.

The hideaway received so many that it began to send them to other animal restorers and only accepted wands in February and October.

“We send packages to all of these places with teaching materials on paths that (we use the wands),” she said. “And also get feedback from them on how to use them well.”

You can also help. To recycle old sticks, wash them in warm soapy water to remove any mascara residue and let them dry, she said. The form for sending the wands can be found on the organization’s website. You can also donate groceries and supplies.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.