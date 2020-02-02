Used against Cong 9 months ago, UP CM Rejigs ‘Biryani to Terrorists’ Tirade to attack Kejriwal over Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh President, Yogi Adityanath, said on Sunday that Pakistan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal felt pain when the provisions of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status, were withdrawn.

The Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh also called the Shaheen Bagh protest a “malicious attempt to disrupt peace and normal life” in the national capital. “When Article 370 was repealed, Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal felt pain,” Adityanath said, at a meeting in Badarpur in southern Delhi.

The UP Prime Minister said during the elections in Delhi, on the one hand there is the leadership of Narendra Modi for development and nationalism, on the other hand there are the congress and Kejriwal who “support division”.

“The BJP works with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh,” he said.

The UP Prime Minister appealed to the people in the Badarpur constituency to vote for the BJP and said that the entire country and the world were watching them about who they are supporting in the Delhi elections.

Adityanath questioned the motives of the demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh and claimed that it was “a pretext to curb the revocation of Article 370, the court’s verdict on the Ram Temple and the ban on Triple Talaq.”

“The Shaheen Bagh protest is a pretext. They had to protest against the removal of Article 370 and the construction of a large Ram temple in Ayodhya. We can understand their problem. Their problem is a ban on Triple Talaq.”

The protest in Shaheen Bagh in southeastern Delhi, in which a large number of women participated, has been going against the Citizenship Change Act since mid-December. The Aam Aadmi party on Sunday asked the election committee to ban Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital about his alleged provocative speeches and also requested his arrest.

Adiyanath also beat the Kejriwal government for “obstructing” various government schemes in Delhi. He said the BJP will implement these schemes including Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat health scheme after the government formation in Delhi.

Adityanath claimed that he was responsible for peaceful Kanwar Yatras in Delhi and said he warned that those who attempt to attack these religious processions will face police bullets. “I gave directions to make the right arrangements to welcome the devotees of Lord Shiva. People said there will be riots, but I said that if someone attacks Kanwar Yatras, police bullets, not just words, will make sense to have.”

Referring to the anti-CAA protests in UP, he claimed that his government had dealt with it by stating that protesters involved in damaging public property should compensate for this.

