Use a scientific approach to evaluate the value of travel time

Do you feel like you spend half the day on crowded trains, trams or buses to and from work? Do you lose patience when you are stuck in a traffic jam or are you lucky enough to cycle to work, burn calories and reduce your carbon footprint? To what extent do you estimate the travel time? The EU-funded MoTiV project is looking for answers to help commuters track, understand, and evaluate travel decisions, and to enable more efficient mobility systems to be developed.

Using the Woorti smartphone app, MoTiV project partners have collected data on user preferences and behavior in relation to their door-to-door travel experiences. Taking into account the economic dimension of mobility as well as the motivations, preferences and behaviors associated with the broader concept of individual well-being, the MoTiV project examined a new definition of the value of travel time. The results will allow researchers to study and redefine how individuals estimate the time spent on travel and how this information could be used by city planners to design and assess traffic systems.

Holistic approach

The MoTiV data collection campaign started in May 2019, at the same time as the Woorti 1.0 app was released on iOS and Android platforms. As noted in a press release on the project website, MoTiV partners registered more than 800 active users in the three-month first phase and collected data for over 15,000 validated trips. The second phase, which also lasted three months, coincided with the release of the Woorti 2.0 app. During the data collection, partners from Finland, Slovakia and Spain took part in various information events. In addition, online advertising for the Woorti app was carried out throughout the period of the data collection campaign. At the end of this period, “Both Slovakia and Spain received 500 valid samples of active users and collected more than 10,000 validated trips per country,” the press release said. “Users in Norway, Belgium and Portugal have provided data on at least 7000 trips in each country. Finland has more than 450 active users and has registered almost 7000 trips.”

In total, MoTiV project partners and third parties in Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain collected information on a total of over 65,000 trips from 5,600 users. The result will enable further “research that will help replace auto-centered traffic paradigms with a more holistic, multimodal approach.”

One message said: “With around 28 percent of the travel time spent on foot, walking was the highest modal percentage at the overall level. This can be explained by the fact that most door-to-door trips are possible for everyone. Combination of modes of transport usually start and end on foot. “The results also show that” by distance, car travel comes first, which is almost 50 percent of all distances (including driver and passenger trips). “

The MoTiV project (Mobility and Time Value), which is aimed at potential decision-makers and political decision-makers, offers immediately ready-to-use information and evidence. The MoTiV partners hope that the project results and results will show socio-economic and ecological effects and that their methodology will ultimately lead to energy savings and emissions reductions.

