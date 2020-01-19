(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Friday two new proposals that provide school nutritionists with more flexibility in terms of student services.

The Washington Post reports that the proposals would allow schools to reduce the amount of vegetables and fruits needed for lunch and breakfast, and that schools could sell more burgers, pizza, and chips.

The move appears to be the Trump administration’s latest attempt to reset the federal food standards that former Lady Lady Obama had championed. The USDA’s school lunch announcement came on the same day as Obama’s birthday.

Only a few details of the proposed changes were released in an agency press release. However, the agency would allow schools to “offer more vegetables”, “adjust eating patterns” and “adjust fruit portions”. Around 30 million students receive school meals every day.

Minister of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement: “Schools and school districts still tell us that there is still too much food wasted and that more common sense is required to provide students with nutritious and appetizing meals. We have listened and now we are getting to work. “

Colin Schwartz, deputy director of legislative affairs for the Center for Science in the Public Interest, told the post that the rules “would create a huge gap in the school’s dietary guidelines and would pave the way for children to opt for pizza, burgers, fries and other foods to choose high in calories, saturated fat, or sodium instead of balanced school meals. “

The proposals would enable schools to offer potatoes as vegetables every day, according to the Post. They would allow schools to reduce the amount of fruit included in breakfast outside the cafeteria from one cup to half a cup, the Post said. The rest of the calories could be replaced by pastries and granola bars, the newspaper reports say.

CNN has contacted USDA for more details on the proposed changes.

