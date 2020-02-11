USC Events officially ends the spring festival ‘Lucky’

Following news from one Insomniac Lawsuit against Pacific Northwest Events Promoter USC events, their annual spring festival Happy has been officially canceled.

Among the rumors from employees who had flocked to USC, it was officially announced last night:

“To our great regret, the Lucky Festival 2020 was canceled. Due to recent events, we cannot produce the event as planned. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing Lucky return in March 2021. ”

The most interesting part of the announcement, however, is the claim that all of her “other events are going as planned,” which would appear to include her summer party. Paradiso,

The problem is Insomniac’s lawsuit that USC Events would lose rights to the Paradiso brand and the ability to book artists for the event if successful. From an outside perspective, it appears to be more of a PR delay tactic than a credible assurance that the event will continue. There is always a possibility that the Insomniac process will not be completed or that not all requirements will be met.

See Lucky Festival refund information in the announcement below.

To our great regret, the Lucky Festival 2020 was canceled. Due to recent events, we cannot produce the event as …

Posted by Lucky on Monday February 10, 2020

Photo about Turkish photos