USA increases tariffs for Airbus aircraft from 10 percent to 15 percent

The United States imposed punitive taxes on European products of $ 7.5 billion after the WTO gave Washington the green light to retaliate against the EU for its subsidies to the European aerospace giant Airbus

The United States will raise tariffs on Airbus aircraft imported from Europe to 15 percent from March 18, the authorities said on Friday.

Tariffs have been 10 percent since October when Washington achieved European products with tariffs of $ 7.5 billion.

The announcement from the United States’ commercial representative office came a few days after President Donald Trump said it was time to speak “very seriously” about a trade agreement with the European Union.

Washington imposed punitive taxes on $ 7.5 billion in European products after the World Trade Organization (WTO) gave the United States the go-ahead to retaliate against the EU for its subsidies to the European aerospace giant Airbus.

Other products – including wine, cheese, coffee and olives – have been taxed at 25 percent since October.

Industry leaders in Europe and the United States are waiting for any new announcement from the trade authorities.

“It has become very clear that tariffs on distilled spirits products are causing rough seas on both sides of the Atlantic,” the United States distilled spirits council said in a statement on Friday.

The council urged the authorities to deduct 25 percent tax on American whiskeys in the EU and 25 percent tax on spirits imported from five European countries, raising concerns about negative impacts on the US economy and jobs.

But Trump, a real estate developer who became a politician, sees tariffs as a negotiating tool.

After a trade war with China that lasted almost two years and included punishing mutual tariffs, Trump said when he signed a “phase 1” trade agreement with Beijing in January that this was a “significant step” to the injustice of the past to clean . “

He has now turned his attention to Europe, although relations remain tense as Washington weakens the risk of taxing European car imports, a move aimed at Germany, Europe’s largest car exporter.

Trump wants EU member states to further open their markets to American products, especially agricultural goods.

He has also threatened to further increase tariffs on French wine – currently taxed at 25 percent – unless there is a digital tax agreement that European nations want to impose on American giants like Amazon and Facebook.

The United States imposes tariffs on EU goods targeting Airbus, wine and whiskey

© 2020 AFP

Quote::

US increases tariffs for Airbus aircraft from 10 percent to 15 percent (2020, February 15)

accessed on February 15, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-tariffs-airbus-planes-percent.html

This document is subject to copyright. Aside from fair treatment for private study or research purposes, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.