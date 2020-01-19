US Vice President Pence honors Martin Luther King Jr. at the service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Vice President Mike Pence made a speech on Sunday commemorating Pastor Martin Luther King Jr. at a church service in Tennessee.

Pence spoke at the Holy City Church of God in Memphis the day before the federal holiday, named after the leader of civil rights.

“I am here to pay homage and respect to a man who has touched and guided the hearts of the American people, from walking down the country lanes of the deep south to speaking to hundreds of thousands on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.” The civil rights movement is about Jim Crow triumph, “said Pence.

Before the service, Pence visited the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where King was shot on a balcony on April 4, 1968.

“But we are not here today to talk about this terrible day, but about a life of consequence and a life that is lived well,” said Pence.

Pence spoke about King’s religion and how he “challenged a nation’s conscience to live up to our highest ideals by speaking with our common belief.

The Vice President added: “He touched the hearts of millions of Americans and his words continue to inspire to this day.”

Pence paid tribute to the nation’s deep divide and said that if the Americans revert to the ideals that King put forward while trying to create opportunities for everyone, “we will move through these divided times and do our part of our time for them Design perform a more perfect union. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.