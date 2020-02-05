US Trade Deficit Falls falls in 2019 for the first time in six years

While President Donald Trump’s trade conflicts escalated in 2019, the total trade gap narrowed by nearly USD 10 billion as exports fell by 0.1 percent and imports fell by 0.4 percent.

Washington: The US trade deficit fell to USD 616.8 billion last year, the first time the gap has narrowed since 2013 as imports fell more than exports, as government data released Wednesday revealed.

While President Donald Trump’s trade conflicts escalated in 2019, the total trade gap narrowed by nearly USD 10 billion as exports fell by 0.1 percent and imports fell by 0.4 percent, the Ministry of Commerce reported.

