US should buy control over Nokia, Ericsson to fight Huawei: Attorney General

Attorney General Bill Barr said the United States should consider taking a “controlling stake” from Nokia and / or Ericsson to combat China’s dominance of new 5G telecommunications technology.

“Currently, only two companies can keep up with Huawei: Nokia and Ericsson,” Barr said in a speech on the economic threat from China.

“The main concern of these suppliers is that they have neither the size of Huawei nor the support of a powerful country with a large embedded market like China,” he said.

Barr, who spoke at a conference on China’s security threat at the Strategic and International Studies Center in Washington, served as a senior executive at US telecommunications companies GTE and Verizon for 14 years before leading the Department of Justice.

He said there are already proposals for the United States to partner with either Ericsson, a Swedish company, or Nokia from Finland, or both.

The proposals include “American ownership of a majority stake, either directly or through a consortium of private American and affiliates,” he said.

“If we put our large market and financial strength behind one or both of these companies, it will become a far more powerful competitor and remove concerns about its staying power.”

“We and our closest allies must actively consider this approach.”

Barr described Huawei, which already dominates the emerging next-generation 5G communications market, as a profound threat that, if not disputed, would give Beijing “unprecedented leverage” for US and Western industry and security.

“If China establishes sole dominance over 5G, it will be able to dominate the opportunities that arise from an amazing array of emerging technologies that depend on and are interwoven with the 5G platform,” he said.

“From a national security perspective, China would have the ability to isolate countries from the technology and equipment on which their consumers and industries depend when the industrial Internet becomes dependent on Chinese technology.”

“Given the narrow window we face, the risk of losing the 5G battle with China should outweigh all other considerations,” he said.

