US says Chinese soldiers have broken into Americans’ computer networks, have stolen loads of personal information

Washington: Four members of the Chinese army have been accused of breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Ministry said Monday and accused Beijing of targeting one of the largest hacks in history consumer data.

The hackers in the 2017 infringement have stolen the personal information of about 145 million Americans and collected names, addresses, social security and driver’s license numbers and other data stored in the company’s databases. The burglary has damaged the company’s reputation and has underlined the increasingly aggressive and sophisticated methods of gathering intelligence in China.

“The extent of the theft was amazing,” Attorney General William Barr said Monday in the indictment announcement. “This theft not only caused significant financial damage to Equifax, but violated the privacy of many millions of Americans and imposed significant costs and burdens because they had to take measures to protect themselves against identity theft.”

The case is the latest US accusation against Chinese hackers suspected of violating networks of US companies, including steelmakers, a hotel chain and a health insurance company. It comes when the Trump government has warned of what it sees as China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data for financial and intelligence purposes and to steal research and innovation.

The indictment arrives at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Beijing. Although President Donald Trump points to a provisional trade pact with China as evidence of his ability to work with the communist government, other members of his government warned against cyber security and surveillance risks by China, especially as technology giant Huawei is striving to be part of new ones, fast 5G wireless networks around the world.

Experts and US officials say the Equifax theft is consistent with the importance of the Chinese government to gather as much information about Americans as possible.

The data can be used by China to target US government officials and ordinary citizens, including potential spies, and to identify vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities that can be exploited – such as blackmail. The FBI has not yet seen that happen in this case, Deputy Director David Bowdich said, although it said “it does not mean that it will or will not happen in the future.”

“We must be able to recognize that as a counter-intelligence issue, not as a cyber problem,” said Bill Evanina, the US government’s senior official, on the Equifax case.

The four hackers accused are suspected members of the People’s Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese army that in 2014 was blamed for a series of intruders at US companies.

Prosecutors say they have exploited software vulnerability to access Equifax’s computers, obtaining login information that they used to navigate through databases and check records. They have also taken steps to make their mark, says the indictment, by clearing log files daily and routing traffic through about three dozen servers in nearly 20 countries.

In addition to stealing personal information, the hackers also used some of the company’s sensitive trade secrets, including database designs, law enforcement officials said.

Equifax, headquartered in Atlanta, maintains a huge repository of consumer information that it sells to companies that want to verify their identity or assess creditworthiness. All in all, the indictment says, the company has information about hundreds of millions of people in America and abroad.

None of the accused hackers is in US custody. But officials nevertheless hope that criminal charges can deter foreign hackers and warn other countries that US law enforcement agencies are able to identify individual perpetrators. Although China and the US committed themselves to stopping cyber espionage against each other in 2015, Equifax burglary and others such as Beijing make it clear that Beijing has continued its activities.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not return an e-mail for comment on Monday.

The case resembles an indictment in 2014 in which five members of the PLA were accused of hacking US companies to steal trade secrets. US authorities also suspect China of the 2015 violation of the federal Office of Personnel Management and of intruders in the Marriott hotel chain and health insurer Anthem.

Such hacks “seem to deliberately throw a broad net” so that Chinese intelligence analysts can gain deep insight into Americans’ lives, said Ben Buchanan, a scholar at Georgetown University and author of the upcoming book “The Hacker and the State.”

“This can be especially useful for counterintelligence purposes, such as following US spies posted in Beijing,” Buchanan said.

Barr, who warned during an event last week of Beijing’s ambitions of economic dominance, said Monday that the US has long been “witnessing China’s gluttonous hunger for personal data from Americans.”

“This type of attack on US industry is similar to other Chinese illegal acquisitions of sensitive personal data,” Barr said.

The charges, including conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit economic espionage, were filed with the federal court in Atlanta.

Equifax reached a settlement of $ 700 million last year over the data breach, with most of the funds being allocated to consumers affected.

Equifax officials told the Government Accountability Office that the company had made many mistakes, including an outdated list of computer system administrators. The company did not notice that intruders had focused on their databases for more than six weeks. Hackers exploited a known vulnerability that Equifax had not solved.

Although the company shares have recovered, the reputation of Equifax is not complete. The company was dragged no less than four times before Congress to explain what happened.

The company is about to make claims on its $ 700 million settlement, of which more claimants have opted to get a cash settlement than to accept credit advice. So many claims have been made for the money that the lawyers suing Equifax and the Federal Trade Commission claimants have warned that the probability of obtaining the full cash value of the settlement was unlikely.

.