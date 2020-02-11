US regulator has been reviewing big tech acquisitions over the past decade

Acquisitions of big tech companies in 2010 are reviewed by the United States Federal Trade Commission for antitrust effects

A U.S. regulator announced Tuesday that it would be looking at acquisitions of five big tech companies in the past decade to enable potential antitrust reviews.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s bombing announcement opens the door to potential investigations into deals that Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google have completed since 2010.

The FTC said in a statement that it had instructed the five companies to “provide information on past acquisitions that were not reported to the antitrust authorities” between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2019.

The move takes place amid increasing scrutiny of technology platforms that have dominated key economic sectors, prompting some activists and politicians to smash the Silicon Valley giants.

Antitrust experts have discussed the legal and practical aspects of attempting to “process” past acquisitions.

The FTC, one of the regulators carrying out antitrust reviews, said it would review whether some of the deals “raised competition concerns.”

“This initiative will allow the Commission to further investigate acquisitions in this important sector and also to assess whether the federal authorities are adequately informed of anti-competitive transactions,” said Joe Simons, chairman of the FTC.

The U.S. Department of Justice has already announced that it is reviewing potential anti-competitive measures on major technology platforms, and attorneys general from most US states have initiated antitrust investigations into Google and Facebook.

The lawsuits are directed against a growing “techlash,” reflecting public confidence in large online businesses, and against Facebook and Google for fines for data breaches.

Panel strengthens US antitrust authority with big tech request

