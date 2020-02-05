US president set up for senate acquisition in Boost to Reelection campaign

The Democratic-led House of Representatives accused Trump in December of abusing office and obstructing Congress after weeks of investigating his alleged corruption.

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 8:47 PM IST

Washington: President Donald Trump would be acquitted of indictment in the Senate on Wednesday, hours after his speech from the Union party state triggered unprecedented protests from Democrats in a seically showing of American political departments.

But far from being forced out of office such as Richard Nixon, Trump sees himself not guilty by his majority in the Senate Republican party.

The final of the trial does not mean the end of democratically-led investigations, but it gives Trump momentum in his attempt to win another four years after a tumultuous scandal-filled first term.

Although he never received more than 50 percent approval during his presidency, this most polarizing politician was able to celebrate a personal record on the eve of the charge – 49 percent according to Gallup.

With a fierce loyal right-wing base that wraps up his frequent gatherings throughout the country, Trump believes he has enough power to win.

And he got more encouragement when the broken Democratic party messed up his first battle in the primary season, in Iowa, with results that were held back for a whole day due to technical failures.

Political war

The pre-election divisions of America were shown in Congress during the annual State of the Union of Trump at the end of Tuesday during the congress.

After a one-hour and 18-minute speech, filled with Trump’s trumps and claims about a “big American comeback,” House Democrat speaker, Nancy Pelosi, tore her copy of the speech live on television.

But the event had begun with no less hostility when Trump first came in and refused to shake the speaker’s hand – as usual.

Pelosi held out a hand and Trump turned and left her arm behind.

Democrats responded to Trump’s speech by refusing to follow Republicans in repeated standing ovations, often scowling and in various cases running away.

Right-wing hero

Much of Trump’s speech was picked up with the announcement of his successful economic policy and the “America first” outlook.

“We have destroyed the mentality of the American decline and we have rejected the contraction of the American destination,” he said.

The Republican said that his policy of deregulation and tax cuts – criticized by opponents as damaging the environment and favoring the rich above the poor – was responsible for “unparalleled” economic success.

He cited the North American USMCA trade pact, a trade agreement with China, massive military spending, “unprecedented” measures to stop illegal immigration, and his attempt to “end the wars of America in the Middle East” as examples of the fulfill its obligations to voters.

He threw his conservative basic strands of red meat – heavy talk about abortion, prayer at schools and the right to bear arms.

But flourishes that could have come from Trump’s days when a reality TV show container attracted real attention.

At one point he paused his speech to praise Rush Limbaugh, one of the fathers of the hugely influential right-wing radio landscape of America, who this week revealed that he has advanced lung cancer.

To the surprise of the general public, Trump announced that his wife Melania, who was alongside Limbaugh, would be presenting the ideological star with the coveted Medal of Freedom – the highest possible civilian award.

Later, Trump even surpassed this theatrical blow by picking out a woman in the audience whose legacy had been away for months on foreign broadcasts and then told her he had “a very special surprise.”

It was her husband, in full uniform, who came down the stairs for a tearing, surprising reunion – for a primetime national television audience.

