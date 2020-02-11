US President Donald Trump visits India on February 24-25 after Modi’s phone call, White House says

Washington: US President Donald Trump will travel to India later this month during a two-day visit, the White House reported Tuesday, in what would be his first trip to the country as President of the United States.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will make the journey to “strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India,” the announcement said. Trump will travel to New Delhi and also make a stop in Ahmedabad during the February 24-25 visit, said White House Secretary, Stephanie Grisham.

The White House said that Trump and Modi spoke over the phone last weekend. The two leaders sought a close relationship with Modi who was visiting in September and organized Trump at a huge gathering in Houston, Texas, called “Howdy, Modi!”

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had traveled to India twice, in 2010 and 2015.

“President Trump’s trip to India comes at the right time in view of the bilateral trade issues that need to be resolved and in the light of cooperation between the US and India in various areas,” said Mr. Rangaswami, Indian-American philanthropist and head of Indiaspora.

Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, described this as an important visit and noted that the last three US presidents had made trips to India.

“It is essential to send a message to the region that India is an important partner and the President appreciates that,” said Aghi.

According to him, India not only plays a role in the immediate environment, but also by ensuring that the South China Sea and the Indo Pacific region are part of the international world order.

