US praises Pakistan’s imprisonment of alleged mastermind of Mumbai attack

Last updated: February 13, 2020, 7:53 AM IST

Washington: The United States has praised the Pakistani prison sentence for the alleged brain of the Mumbai attack in 2008, a move that both Washington and India have long sought.

The conviction “of Hafiz Saeed and his associate is an important step forward – both to hold LeT responsible for his crimes and for Pakistan in fulfilling its international obligations to combat terrorist financing,” tweeted Alice Wells, the US top diplomat for South Africa. Asia.

She referred to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group that holds both Washington and New Delhi responsible for the siege of Mumbai that killed 166 people.

LeT is the militant wing of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic charity led by Saeed.

