The US Department of Justice and Attorneys General are meeting this week to discuss their parallel investigations into Google’s potential antitrust practices, the Wall Street Journal said Sunday.

The magazine said the talks could eventually lead the two groups to join forces as their investigations progress.

The Ministry of Justice and the Attorneys General have so far not been able to share investigative material from their respective detectors, but officials said they could change.

At least seven state attorneys general have been invited to the meeting, according to the Journal, which mentioned people familiar with the matter.

Crawler focus is Google’s dominant position in the online advertising market, the report said.

Another control issue, he said, is the likelihood of Google’s anti-competitive behavior on its Android operating system.

The meeting is likely to include discussions on these issues as well as the scope of investigations and how the work can be divided between them, the magazine said.

Neither the Ministry of Justice nor the state attorneys general commented on the report, nor did Google.

Google dominates the US market with 36% of online advertising compared to 19% for Facebook.

Facebook is being reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Protection Office, which is examining the impact on competition of the acquisitions of the company Instagram and WhatsApp.

The House of Justice, meanwhile, is considering the practices of Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

Google antitrust review started by virtually all US states

