US Navy drops bombs in central Florida – If you hear loud, booming noises, don’t worry, it’s just the Navy dropping bombs in the middle of Florida.

Naval Air Station in Jacksonville conducts live and inert bomb training at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest.

The training takes place from 11 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

The area complex is located about 3 km west of Camp Ocala campsites and close to several hiking trails.

It is common for F-18 jet fighters and other Navy aircraft to drop bombs in the middle of the range.

The explosions and loud noises can drive wild animals out of the forest onto nearby roads.

“Always watch out for larger animals, including black bears, and practice bearish measures,” officials warn.

Anyone with a noise complaint is asked to call the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility in Jacksonville at 800-874-5059.

