The US military claims to have successfully “thwarted” Islamic State efforts on online propaganda in a piracy operation dating back to at least 2016, according to unidentified national security documents released Tuesday.

Powerful, previously highly classified documents issued said the US government’s mandate “successfully challenged ISIS in the information sector” and limited its online efforts to radicalization and recruitment by imposing time and cost. resources in the jihad group.

Documents released by the George Washington University National Security Archive provide a more detailed look at the “Glowing Symphony Mode”, the first aggressive hacking feature recognized by the Pentagon.

The assessment showed a “significant decrease” in the ISIS-based online campaign, but added that Cyber ​​Command’s efforts were slowed by a “lengthy and difficult” process of approving its operations.

He said that given the expectation of “more common and widespread cyber-related business”, better procedures should be introduced to “facilitate the approval and approval process”.

Officials have previously acknowledged the use of cyberattacks as part of the US arsenal, but recently published documents provide the most detailed assessment of moves against ISIS by a joint working group set up in 2016 by President Barack Obama.

According to a university archive, “Glowing Symphony” was initially approved for a 30-day window in late 2016, but the July 2017 administrative message extended the operation and it was unclear if it was continuing.

Documents formulated under the auspices of the Freedom of Information Act “reveal the unprecedented complexity of the business, challenges arising from coordination and redress for damage and efficiency assessments,” the GWU file said.

The hacking business represents the US response to concerns about how extremist groups use social media and online services to promote their cause, often trying to spread propaganda for recruitment and radicalization.

According to the university, the latest documents and public comments from Cyber ​​Command chief executive Paul Nakasone provide clues as to how the joint task force works and what it can do to counter efforts to disrupt the US election campaign. .

Nakasone said in a 2019 interview that another working group called the Russian Small Group has been set up to be able to “respond quickly to a threat” in the campaign.

The US military is not ready to launch a digital attack: official

© 2020 AFP

Reference:

US troops claim ‘success’ in ISIS piracy: documents (2020, January 21)

retrieved on 21 January 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-military-success-hacking-isis-documents.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.