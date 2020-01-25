US-Iran conflict: more than 30 soldiers attack Iran diagnosed with traumatic brain damage after Trump minimized injuries

The Pentagon announced that 34 members of the US service were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries as a result of the Iranian missile attack on US forces in Iraq earlier this month, despite Donald Trump minimizing injuries as “headaches.”

The attack came after Trump’s decision to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and the United States said at the time that no US personnel were injured. Since then, Trump has acknowledged that the Americans had been injured, but minimized their importance.

According to the Pentagon, eight of the service members were transferred to the US. UU. From Germany to receive treatment, nine are still treated in Germany, 16 were treated in Iraq and have returned to their duty and one was treated in Kuwait before being returned to Iraq.

The report comes a few days after Trump dismissed the injuries during a press conference in Davos, Switzerland, saying the whole thing “was not very serious.”

“I heard they had headaches,” Trump said. “No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries, in relation to other injuries I’ve seen.”

1/35

This photo published by the Press Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister shows a burning vehicle at Baghdad International Airport after an air raid in Baghdad, Iraq, on Friday, January 3.

AP

2/35

The wreckage of the car in which General Soleimani was traveling when an American air raid attacked on January 3 in front of Baghdad International Airport.

Ahmad Al Mukhtar via Reuters

3/35

Protesters burn the flags of the United States and Britain during a protest in Tehran after General Soleimani was killed in an air strike led by US forces

Reuters

4/35

A vehicle on fire at Baghdad International Airport after an air raid. The Pentagon said Thursday that the US army killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite of the Quds Force of Iran, under the direction of Donald Trump.

AP

5/35

Protesters burn Israeli and American flags while thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of General Soleimani at the hands of America

EPA

6/35

Donald Trump’s supporters pray at an ‘Evangelical for Trump’ campaign event that was held the day after the assassination of General Soleimani. In the event, the president praised the “perfect attack that eliminated the terrorist leader”

AFP through Getty

7/35

A great procession of mourners meets in Baghdad for the funeral of General Soleimani on January 4.

AP

8/35

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Soleimani during an anti-US demonstration to condemn the murder of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran

EPA

9/35

Iraqis perform a mourning prayer for the assassinated Major General Qasem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Great Mosque of Kufa

AFP through Getty

10/35

A billboard that said ‘Death to the United States and Israel’, installed by Shia armed groups backed by Iran on a street in Jadriyah district in Baghdad, Iraq

EPA

11/35

A photograph of the office of the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shows him visiting Soleiman’s family.

KHAMENEI.IR/AFP via Getty

12/35

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in Tehran

EPA

13/35

Pakistani Shia Muslims burn a simulation of an American flag while holding images of General Qasem Soleimani during a protest against the US. UU., Outside the US Consulate UU. In Lahore, Pakistan

EPA

14/35

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, looks at a portrait of Soleimani, while receiving condolences at the Iranian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.

AP

15/35

People walk down the street while a screen on the wall of a cinema shows a portrait of Soleimani in Tehran

AP

16/35

Aziz Asmar, one of the two Syrian painters who completed a mural after the assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qasem Soleimani poses next to his creation in the Syrian city of Dana, controlled by the rebels, in the northwestern province of Idlib.

AFP through Getty

17/35

A demonstration in Tehran.

AFP through Getty

18/35

An anti-US demonstration to condemn the murder of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran

EPA

19/35

Mujtaba al-Husseini, the representative of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivers a speech at the sanctuary in the city of Najaf.

AFP through Getty

20/35

Pakistani Shia Muslims burn a mockery of American and Israeli flags while holding images of General Qasem Soleimani during a protest against the US. UU., Outside the US Consulate UU. In Lahore, Pakistan

EPA

21/35

Protesters demonstrate in Tehran

AP

22/35

Pakistani Shia Muslims hold images of General Qasem Soleimani during a protest against the United States in Peshawar, Pakistan

EPA

23/35

Protesters, holding a photograph of the leader of the Mujahedin people of Iran Massoud Rajavi, on the outskirts of Downing Street in London

Pennsylvania

24/35

Protesters burn an American flag in Tehran

AP

25/35

A Syrian man offers sweets to children to mark the murder.

AFP through Getty

26/35

Iranian faithful attend a mourning prayer for Soleimani in the capital of Iran, Tehran

AFP through Getty

27/35

Shia Kashmir Muslims shout slogans against Americans and against Israel during a protest

AP

28/35

Iranian faithful sing slogans during Friday prayers

Reuters

29/35

A protest against the United States, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

EPA

30/35

Iranians burn an American flag in Tehran

EPA

31/35

Supporters of the National Resistance Council of Iran in Germany (NWRI) protest in front of Iran’s embassy in Berlin, Germany

Reuters

32/35

Supporters of the National Resistance Council of Iran in Germany (NWRI) protest in front of Iran’s embassy in Berlin

Reuters

33/35

Iranian worshipers in Tehran

AFP through Getty

34/35

Vehicles of the United Nations Provisional Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol a road in the Lebanese city of southern Kfar Kila, near the border with Israel. After the morning assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani, the Hezbollah movement, backed by Iran, in Lebanon, called for the missile attack of Israel’s closest ally to be avenged.

AFP through Getty

35/35

Iranian women go out in Tehran

EPA

Those comments were quickly criticized by groups of veterans, and by many who noted that Trump himself avoided the draft of the Vietnam War after receiving a medical diagnosis of bone spurs.

“Do not be indignant with the last silly comments of President #aymahem,” Paul Rieckhoff, founder of United States Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, wrote on Twitter. “Take steps to help veterinarians cope with” traumatic brain injuries.

The Pentagon has explained the delay in reporting injuries based on the difficulties faced by the diagnosis of traumatic brain injuries, which may take time to become apparent.

On Wednesday, defense secretary Mark Esper diverted questions about the severity of possible injuries and said “this is primarily an outpatient issue” when journalists asked.

“I am not a doctor, I am not the one who evaluates them. Those are calls that medical professionals will make on hand to do those exams,” he said.

