US insists on equal protection under India's new citizenship law

Washington: Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in India, a prominent American diplomat stressed the importance of the principle of equal protection before the law.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells, who has just returned from a trip to the region in addition to attending the Raisina dialogue in New Delhi, said Friday that his visit had allowed him to learn more about the developments of the new citizenship. law.

According to the CAA, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014 as a result of religious persecution will obtain Indian citizenship.

“The visit was also an opportunity to learn more about the development of India’s citizenship law, which is, I would say, subject to rigorous democratic scrutiny, whether on the street, political opposition, the media and the courts, “she said.

“We continue to stress the importance of the principle of equal protection before the law,” added Wells.

Regarding Jammu and Kashmir, Wells said she was “pleased to see some additional steps, including the partial return of Internet service” to Kashmir.

The restrictions were imposed on August 5 when India repealed section 370 which granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union territories.

Wells described the visit of US Ambassador Kenneth Juster and other foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir as “a useful step”.

“We also continue to urge the government to allow regular access for our diplomats and to act quickly to release these political leaders who have been detained without charge,” she said.

During the first trip of this type of foreign diplomats after August 5, emissaries from 15 countries, including the United States, visited Jammu and Kashmir at the beginning of the month where they exchanged with certain political representatives, members of civil society as well as senior military officials, the Indian government rejecting criticism that it was a “guided tour”.

In New Delhi, Wells had meetings with his Indian counterparts, who she said focused on how to build on diplomatic and defense gains from the 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue in December.

With continued progress in defense cooperation, peacekeeping operations, space, counter-terrorism, trade, interpersonal initiatives, and more, she said the quality and the frequency of naval cooperation between India and the United States, particularly information sharing, has reached unprecedented levels.

