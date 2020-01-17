US industrial production fell 0.3% in December

WASHINGTON, D.C. – US industrial production declined 0.3% in December as unusually warm weather reduced demand for heating from utility companies.

The Federal Reserve announced on Friday that total industrial production – which includes manufacturing, mining, and the utilities – plummeted 1% last year. Factory production fell 1.3% year over year, causing a large part of the overall decline as manufacturers faced trade disputes and slower global growth in 2019.

Nevertheless, factory production improved 0.2% in December as the metal, wood, computer, food and beverage sectors improved. Automotive plant production declined 4.6% in December after an increase in November after General Motors’ strike.

Production rose 1.3% last month as oil and natural gas production increased.

After an unusually cold November, the temperatures in December nationwide were 36.5 degrees Fahrenheit, or 3.8 degrees above the 20th century average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The government agency estimated energy consumption in December was 56% below average.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.