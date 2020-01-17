US housing construction jumps 16.9% in December

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The construction of new apartments rose in December to its highest level in 13 years. This was the culmination of a year in which falling mortgage rates and a strong job market contributed to the prospects for the housing industry.

The Department of Commerce reported on Friday that builders started building 1.61 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in December, an increase of 16.9% compared to the pace of house building in November.

Housing construction has increased since July, supported by falling mortgage rates and increased demand as the unemployment rate approaches half a century. In the year under review, the builders started working on a total of 1.37 million houses. This is the best result since 2007.

Construction in December was the highest since December 2006 during the last real estate boom.

Applications for building permits, which are considered a good sign of future business, declined by 3.9% to 1.42 million annually, but remained well above the pace in July.

The construction of single-family houses rose by 11.2% to 1.06 million apartments per year, while housing construction fell by 9.6%.

