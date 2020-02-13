US Health Authority dispatches defective coronavirus test kits throughout the country

Labs reported that while performing a verification procedure, they realized that the kits did not provide a definitive answer, which means neither positive nor negative.

AFP

Last updated: February 13, 2020, 9:22 AM IST

Washington: A number of test kits sent by US health authorities to laboratories across the country to diagnose the deadly new corona virus are defective, a senior official said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began shipping 200 test children nationwide on February 5 to speed up the diagnosis of US cases of COVID-19, currently number 13.

But the laboratories reported that while performing a verification procedure, they realized that the kits had unclear results, which means neither positive nor negative, said senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier.

“We think the problem can be explained at the stage by a reagent that is not functioning properly,” she said, referring to one of the substances used in the kit.

“And that’s why we recreate that reagent.”

For the time being, the tests of all patient samples will be conducted at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

The US ships the test kit to 36 countries that have placed orders and each kit can be used around 700 to 800 times.

