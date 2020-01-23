US General says swarm of troops in the Middle East may not end soon

In the past eight months, the United States has sent more than 20,000 additional troops to the Middle East to address the escalating threat posed by Iran, culminating in the recent missile attack on American forces in Iraq.

Despite President Donald Trump’s promise to bring troops home, the top US commander in the Middle East said Thursday that the youngest troops entering the region could be there “for a while”.

“You are here because I asked you to come,” said Navy General Frank McKenzie, sailors and marines on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, whose voice boomed over the ship’s speaker. “I’m not sure how long you will stay in the theater. We’ll sort it out if we go on. Could take a while, it could be shorter, I just don’t know.”

The Bataan and two other U.S. warships moved to the Middle East on January 11. On Thursday they were in the northern Red Sea, about 80 kilometers south of the Sinai Peninsula. They are the latest achievements in the region’s American presence. Since May their number has increased from around 60,000 to over 80,000.

These intensified deployments came in spite of two major hurdles: Trump’s persistent promise to end the wars and bring the troops home, and Mark Esper’s insistence that the U.S. forces be relocated to the Asia-Pacific region as a bulwark against threats from China.

In the defense of troops in the Middle East, the US military points to the launch of up to two dozen ballistic missiles by Iran on January 8 at two Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed. The attack was in retaliation for a U.S. drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s supreme general.

“Iran continues to be a real threat,” McKenzie told reporters who are traveling to the Bataan with him. “I think that at the moment they are being deterred by government measures, at least because of our reaction. So I think we are at a time when this threat still exists. Everything is escalating.”

However, he added that Iranian deputies who could strike with or without instruction from Iranian leaders are still a threat. He noted that the Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia last autumn were a surprise.

“Iran is very difficult to read,” said McKenzie. “So I would say that things are quiet for a while does not mean that things are necessarily getting better.”

To ward off further Iranian attacks, McKenzie asked the USS Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, which includes two other ships and a Marine Expeditionary Unit, to distract them from their original mission in Europe and sail across the Suez Canal to the Red Sea. There are approximately 2,500 Marines and 1,500 sailors on the three ships.

This decision is the last step since May to strengthen American presence in the region, including deploying the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade to Kuwait and Iraq after the US embassy in Baghdad was attacked. The United States also brought an aircraft carrier to the region last year. It has left the USS Harry S. Truman and has been replaced. The Pentagon has deployed additional fighter jets, bomber aircraft, and Patriot missile batteries to the Middle East to provide additional security for U.S. troops and allies and to fend off attacks by Iran.

These moves have increased the strength of U.S. troops in the region to more than 83,000, based on numbers from several U.S. officials and other government agencies who are tracking military movements.

When asked about the surge, McKenzie said he understood the need for troops in other parts of the world and had talked to Esper about risk in the Middle East.

Approving the move, Esper is investigating global deployments in greater depth to meet the needs of the national defense strategy, which identifies China and Russia as the most important future threats. When McKenzie was traveling to the Bataan, Esper was in Florida and told reporters that Russia and China were “number one mission”.

“There is only a limited number of dollars, a limited number of troops, so I have to find out where I can best accommodate them. I have said in the past that I would either like to bring armed forces back to the States to improve their readiness, or I would like to reposition others, ”said Esper in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trump has argued that the US must get out of the “endless wars” in the Middle East. But he also picked out Iran as a malicious influence in the region and quickly threatened revenge after the Iranian missile attacks.

After hundreds of Iranian-backed militia officers injured the US Embassy in Baghdad in early January, Trump tweeted: “They will pay a very high price! This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year!” Trump also approved the Soleimani airstrike that triggered Iran’s repression: some U.S. troops were flown out of Iraq to investigate the symptoms of concussion after the missile attacks.

Senior US officials have noticed the relative calm after the Iranian strikes, saying that both the United States and Iran want to ease tensions.

But McKenzie said that while the US wants to be “coolheaded,” he is worried that cooler brains won’t prevail in Iran.

When he went to the microphone on Bataan, where Marine Harrier jets occasionally blew into the air over the ship’s deck, he gave a warning.

“You have to be ready because I may have to hire you on very short notice and on some very difficult assignments,” he said.

