US envoy says it's his mustache; South Koreans say otherwise

SEOUL – The US ambassador to South Korea has some unusual explanations for the harsh criticism he has been subjected to in his host country. Maybe his mustache? Or a Japanese ancestry that brings back unpleasant memories of Japan’s earlier colonial rule over Korea?

However, many South Koreans have a more straightforward explanation for Harry Harris’ struggle to win heart and soul in Seoul, and it has more to do with an outspoken way that they consider undiplomatic and rude.

Since arriving in Seoul in July 2018, Harris, a retired marine general born to a Japanese mother and an American naval officer, has received a lot of attention due to his military and ethnic background. The 63-year-old former chief of the U.S. Pacific Command has sometimes received criticism from those who question his way of dealing with South Koreans.

His mustache has become a topic online, with jokes about how it resembles the Japanese colonialists who brutally occupied the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. However, there are more serious concerns that discord, at a time when diplomacy with rival North Korea appears to be at risk of imploding, could widen a growing divide in Seoul-Washington relations.

Harris recently said that his appearance and ethnicity were a source of his criticism in South Korea.

“For some reason, my mustache has become a fascinating point here,” Harris told a group of foreign reporters in Seoul last week. “I have been criticized in the media, especially social media, for my ethnic background because I am Japanese-American.”

It is not the first time that a US ambassador to South Korea has appeared on news other than diplomacy. In 2015, former ambassador Mark Lippert was injured in the face and arm by an anti-American activist.

But unlike Lippert, Harris has repeatedly angered many South Koreans since President Donald Trump sent him here.

After meeting Harris in November, Lee Hye-hoon, then chair of the South Korean Intelligence Committee, said that Ambassador Trump’s call for Seoul to drastically increase his financial contribution to U.S. military deployment in the south had been repeated about 20 times.

Four students have been arrested in recent months after breaking into the Harris residence in Seoul during an anti-US attack. Rally. At another demonstration, a fake mustache was pulled from his picture.

Harris said his mustache had nothing to do with his Japanese background and he had grown it just to mark the beginning of his career as a diplomat.

“For these people, I’m saying that you’re tracking the history of cherry picking,” Harris said, adding that some Korean independence fighters also had a mustache.

Harris said he understood the historical hostility that existed between Japan and South Korea.

“But I’m not the Japanese-American ambassador to Korea,” he said. “I am the American ambassador to Korea.”

Kevin Gray, professor of international relations at the University of Sussex in the UK, tweeted on Friday: “Koreans ‘reaction to Harris’ mustache is greatly exaggerated.”

He said what angered the South Koreans was Harris’s “imperialist nature” and his efforts to “undermine” South Korean President Moon Jae-in and “dictate” the policies of the South Korean government.

A Korea Times Monday editorial said, “The whole point isn’t his mustache.”

“South Koreans wouldn’t have cared so much about his mustache if he had been a” normal “ambassador,” said the editorial.

Most surveys show that the majority of South Koreans support the U.S. military presence in South Korea as a deterrent to possible North Korean aggression, but there is a small but determined anti-US conflict. Network.

South Korean media have often compared Harris to its popular predecessor, Lippert. Images of Lippert bleeding after the knife attack in 2015 shocked many South Koreans and sparked public sympathy. The attack during a breakfast forum left deep wounds on Lippert’s face and arm and required five days in hospital.

When Lippert left a hospital in Seoul, he inspired many by saying in Korean: “The floor hardens after rain. Let’s go together. ”

When asked by reporters about Moon whether he would call for individual tourism to North Korea because it did not violate the international sanctions imposed by the United States, Harris emphasized that South Korea should consult the United States.

These statements intensified criticism of Harris, who was compared to a governor general of Japan by ruling lawmaker Song Young-Gil.

Harris’ problems can also be related to growing discomfort between South Korea and the United States.

The United States’ desire to impose harsh sanctions against North Korea does not match the Dovian moon’s efforts to impose sanction exemptions and to resume joint rapprochement projects with North Korea. Trump’s call for a significant increase in Seoul’s military payment increased many South Koreans as to whether the United States was still a trusted ally.

“Instead of addressing the causes of these frustrations, some South Koreans have directed their anger at an American admiral who has become a diplomat of Japanese heritage,” said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. “Unfortunately, Seoul faces political and diplomatic decisions that are much more difficult than opting for a clean shave.”

