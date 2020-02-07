US employers add a strong 225K jobs; unemployment up to 3.6%

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Staff jumped early in the year when US employers added 225,000 jobs and strengthened an economy threatened by China’s viral outbreak, an ongoing trade war and a fight at Boeing.

The Labor Department also said on Friday that half a million people entered the labor market in January, although not everyone found a job. This influx meant that more people were counted as unemployed, and it raised the unemployment rate to 3.6%, from a low of half a century of 3.5% in December.

The report suggested that companies continue to maintain confidence in the economy, with an acceleration in job growth from a year ago. Solid consumer spending compensates for the rut of the trade war and falling business investments.

Nevertheless, the hourly wage is only 3.1% higher than a year earlier, below a peak of 3.5% that was reached last fall.

Unusually warm weather probably played a role in strengthening job earnings, with construction companies adding 44,000 jobs in January, most since last year. More construction projects can continue as a result of better winter weather.

Manufacturers have for the third time in four months deleted jobs and 12,000 positions, mainly due to redundancies in car factories.

On Friday, the government also published its annual revisions to the estimated job growth. The revisions showed that recruitment in 2018 and at the start of last year was slower than previously estimated. Employers added 2.3 million jobs in 2018, compared to an earlier estimate of 2.7 million.

The deadly viral outbreak of China has made thousands of people sick and has closed stores and factories in that country. But its impact was probably too late in the month to affect Friday’s US job report.

However, the hiring of factories may have been delayed by Boeing’s decision to suspend production of his troubled aircraft, the 737 MAX. The aerospace industry added around 1500 jobs per month last year, but is likely to dispose of jobs in the first few months of this year.

A Boeing supplier, Spirit Aerosystems, has said it will cut 2,800 jobs. The redundancies took place after the government’s investigation last month.

In the meantime, consumers continue to trust and spend steadily in the economy, to the benefit of industries such as restaurants, hotels, healthcare and banking.

Production also grew in January after a five-month contraction, according to a survey of purchasing managers by the Institute for Supply Management. Although orders and production increased, factories still worked in jobs, the study found. American companies as a whole have cut back on investment and expansion, partly due to Trump’s trade conflicts. That disadvantage of spending can continue to hinder manufacturers.

Yet Americans are buying more homes, boosted by lower financing costs that partly stem from the Federal Reserve’s three interest rate cuts last year. Housing construction rose to the highest level in 13 years in December.

All in all, economists have predicted that the economy will grow by around 2% a year in the first three months of this year, roughly the same as the annual growth of 2.1% in the last three months of last year.

