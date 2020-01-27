US Embassy in Baghdad hit by rocket fire

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad was hit by a rocket fire on Sunday, killing at least one restaurant. Small building damage was caused and one person injured, the New York Times reports.

The attack sparked a swift reprimand from the Iraqi government, which said the Iraqi forces had been instructed to “investigate and prevent such attacks” while arresting those behind the rocket fire.

“We denounce the continuation of these banned actions aimed at weakening the Iraqi state and violating its sovereignty and the sanctity of diplomatic missions on its soil,” said Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in a statement.

So far, no one has taken responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes after increasing tensions between the United States and Iran, particularly after a separate rocket attack on a joint Iraqi-American base in Kirkuk that killed an Iraqi-American contractor, and after the siege on the embassy, ​​in response to the United States has had air strikes that killed two dozen militants on Sunday.

The retaliation that followed led to escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, which triggered war fears.

