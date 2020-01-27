(CNN) – Three missiles hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, a U.S. official told CNN.

The officer said a person was injured in the attack, but the injury was minor and the person has been back on duty since.

A State Department spokesman said Sunday evening that they were “aware of missile landing in the International Zone,” but did not address the US embassy itself. The State Department did not answer a question as to whether embassy staff were injured.

“We urge the Iraqi government to honor its commitments to protect our diplomatic institutions,” said the spokesman.

The State Department did not directly blame Tehran for the missile strikes in the Iraqi capital. However, the spokesman’s statement highlighted Iranian threats to the region and previous attacks by Iranian-backed militias on US interests. There was no immediate claim to responsibility for the attack.

“The security situation remains tense and armed groups supported by Iran remain a threat. So we remain vigilant, ”said the spokesman. Since September, according to the State Department, there have been more than 14 attacks by Iranian and Iranian-backed militias on US personnel in Iraq.

The spokesman said the State Department would stop commenting on the security situation in Baghdad.

MP Michael McCaul, the leading Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a tweet on Sunday that he was “closely monitoring reports of a missile attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.”

“Violence against our diplomatic institutions is simply unacceptable. We have to ensure the security of American diplomats, troops and other Americans in Iraq. “

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi condemned the attack, saying that Iraqi forces had been instructed to “use, search, and investigate such attacks to prevent recurrence and to arrest those who fired these missiles.” they can be punished. “

The Prime Minister said the Iraqi government was “committed to protecting all diplomatic missions and taking all necessary measures to achieve this.”

