US election: New York Times supports Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar as nominees Democrats

The New York Times editorial board has chosen to support Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic presidential candidacy, the last two women left in the race.

The editorial suggested that the two candidates represent a radical or realistic route for the United States, a battle that says the Democratic Party has been eager to have since the defeat of Hillary Clinton at the hands of Donald Trump in 2016, and “one that should be developed in the public arena and in the privacy of the voting booth. “

Both approaches, moderate and progressive, “deserve serious consideration,” the board said.

“If there was ever a time to open up to new ideas, it is now,” the board wrote in reference to Mrs. Warren, while also saying Mrs. Klobuchar: “If there ever was a time to seek stability , Now is the time”. “

“The history of the editorial board would suggest that we would be on the side of the candidate with a more traditional approach to propel the nation forward, within the realities of a constitutional framework and a multi-party country,” the editorial said.

“But the events of recent years have shaken the trust of even the most committed institutionalists. We are not deviating from the values ​​we defend, but we are shaken by the weakness of the institutions we trust to support those values. “

The editorial painted a dramatic reading of current events and the place of America in it; denounced Donald Trump as a “threat to democracy”; and justified the decision of the board largely as a reflection of the internal struggle within the Democratic Party. However, the decision to blame a “historical flood of migrants” for the Central American governments of “shopping cart” is likely to raise the eyebrows of many within the party whose opinions professed a desire to reflect.

“There has been a forest fire in Australia larger than Switzerland,” they wrote. “The Middle East is more unstable at this time than at any other time in the last decade, with a nuclear arms race that seems more when it is. The governments of several cases in several nations south of the Rio Grande have sent a historic flood of migrants to our southern border.

“Global technology companies have more political influence than some national governments. White nationalists from Norway to New Zealand and El Paso use the Internet to share ideas about racial superiority and what rifle caliber works best for the next mass murder. “

The 15 board members spent more than 12 hours meeting with nine candidates, publishing transcripts of these conversations and documenting their decision-making process in a daily podcast.

The board announced its decision a fortnight before the nomination process begins in the Iowa caucuses, where the latest polls have Joe Biden leading the pack with 24 percent, Bernie Sanders behind him with 18 percent and the Mrs. Warren in fourth place with 15 percent, behind Pete Buttigieg.

Ms. Klobuchar is surveying 8 percent in Iowa, compared to 5 percent in November.

While a clip from an interview with Sanders showed him that he suggested that the newspaper had “failed” the millions of Americans who voted for Trump, the board had some trivial words for the possibly best known progressive candidate.

“He boasts that the commitment is anathema to him. Only their prescriptions may be correct, although most are too rigid, unproven and divisive, ”the editorial said, adding that their age and health status were of great concern after a heart attack in October. “He promises that once in office, a surge of support will emerge to boost his agenda. Three years after the Trump administration, we see few advantages of exchanging an overly promising divisive figure in Washington for another. “

He added: “Good news, then, that Elizabeth Warren has become a flag bearer of the Democratic left.”

In its praise of the Massachusetts senator, the board made a strong reference to Warren’s Republican past as potentially lending him the “power, conviction and credibility” to successfully unite politicians and voters of all trends.

But the editorial also complained that its complaints with capitalism were too divisive.

“American capitalism is responsible for its share of sins,” the board wrote. “But Mrs. Warren often throws the network too wide, blaming a lot of diseases, from climate change to armed violence, at the foot of the business community when the responsibility falls on society in general. The country needs a more unifying path. “

According to the survey, recognizing Biden’s current status as the leading moderate candidate, the board suggested that his presidency would simply restore a problematic status quo and also questioned his age, stating that “it is time for the torch to pass.”

In describing Ms. Klobuchar as a moderate standard bearer and “the very definition of the charism, determination and firmness of the Midwest,” the board suggested that “the best opportunity to promulgate many progressive plans could be under the administration of Klobuchar” .

He listed his promises of achieving zero net emissions by 2050, halving child poverty levels and addressing the opioid crisis with a £ 100 billion plan, praising her for speaking “with an empathy that connects with the lived experiences of voters, especially in the middle of the country. “

However, they also noted reports that Ms. Klobuchar did not treat her staff with respect, and said she lacked the “polished plate and trouble-free delivery” of a higher profile candidate, claiming she has struggled to gain traction. in the campaign

The New York Times has backed the final candidate every time in this century, except in 2008, when he backed Hillary Clinton over Barack Obama.

“May the best woman win,” the board wrote.

