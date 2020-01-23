US Customs & Border Protection Show Technology for Super Bowl Security - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – Channel 7 is your Super Bowl station, and the closer the big game gets, the higher the security in South Florida.

The government officials gave 7News a look at the special screening technology to protect fans and residents on Thursday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Guard showed its X-ray technology that examines cargo that arrives at ports of entry nationwide.

The same technology will be used on Super Bowl Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium and is an important part of the security plan for multiple agencies.

“As every year, we will bring three of them to support the Super Bowl and ensure that everything that comes into the stadium is screened for threats of any kind,” said Gary Nellis, chief of the U.S. Customs Agency and Border Protection Agency.

The trucks for vehicle and cargo inspection are looking for narcotics, explosives and other weapons in US ports. You’ll do the same at Super Bowl 54, and not just on game day.

“What we will see in these vehicles is everything that is brought into this stadium for whatever purpose,” said Nellis. “Everything from team equipment to limousines that transport people. Everything is scanned by us every day. “

Those who drive to the stadium must pass the checkpoints in their cars.

That’s not all. Further security measures are taken, such as last year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Armed police officers will be on the entire stadium grounds with K-9s and air support. There are also checkpoints at all stadium entrances.

If you have an admission ticket for the big game, you should count on a security check like at the airport. Officials said they just want fans to have the safest, most enjoyable experience possible.

“The goal here is to make it a great game, a great event for South Florida, but let the fans know that they are as safe as possible through the efforts of all law enforcement agencies,” said US Customs and Border Guard Zach Mann.

