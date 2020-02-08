US customs air and maritime operations keep coastal borders safe

MIAMI – There is a team of federal agents dedicated exclusively to protecting our coastal borders against transnational terrorism and international smuggling threats. From their enforcement actions to humanitarian work, US air and maritime operations and border protection are our first line of defense.

Local 10 News “Christina Vazquez went up in an Airbus AS350 A-Star with their federal agents to look rare at their mission and the work being done here in South Florida to keep residents safe.

“The mission of Air and Marine Operations is to protect the American people within the border, on the border and beyond the border of the United States,” explains Zach Mann, spokesman for US customs and border protection, that South Florida is unique is, “In the sense that we are a coastal community, Florida of course with nearly 1400 miles of coastline, but we are also an international border with the Bahamas, Cuba and the Caribbean nearby and those countries and those regions are historic transit locations for contraband back as long as you can imagine. “

“We are the world’s largest law enforcement agency that does what we do,” said Todd Gayle, surveillance air defense agent during his recent flight with Christina Vazquez from Local 10.

Gayle is one of the 1,800 federal agents and support staff of the mission that are part of the air and maritime operations of CBP. They have a fleet of 240 aircraft and 300 sea-going vessels operating in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

They work to detect, scare and ban anyone who may be trying to smuggle something into the country. This work includes investigating, locating and disrupting terrorist threats, drug trafficking and human trafficking by air and sea along routes that criminal organizations cut through treacherous waters to stop the impending danger before it can come ashore.

“We’re talking about drugs, people, wildlife, you name it,” Mann said, “If it can be found or obtained in a foreign country and someone wants to bring it in, they’ve tried it or will it here in South Florida try by land or sea or by air. “

In its 2017 Annual Review, US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations states that “our international gathering locations are on cocaine smuggling routes that move about 84 percent of all cocaine to the United States.”

Mann explained how they collaborate with local, provincial, and federal agencies in investigations.

Gayle said that in addition to national air and maritime law enforcement experts, they are also conducting their elite team of pilots and marines on humanitarian missions.

This included search and rescue operations after Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Recently, after the dramatic destruction of Hurricane Dorian to the Bahamas, air and maritime operations were one of the first agencies to reach Abaco Island. They rescued 52 people, flown more than 150 Bahamian and American civilians from affected areas to local shelters and hospitals in Nassau, supplied supplies and water and transported emergency services.

“The skills of the operators of our boats and planes and the technology and equipment that we use is greater than any other agency in the country and it allows us to do the law enforcement mission, but it also allows us a humanitarian mission by using those skills, that equipment, to benefit people, “Mann said.

BY THE NUMBERS:

US Customs and Border Protection Air and maritime operations: Miami Air and Marine Branch 2019 Statistics:

Marijuana – £ 11,843

Cocaine – 2,934 pounds

Heroin – 17 pounds

Currency – $ 491,202.00

Weapons – 52

Vehicles – 5

Ships – 23

Arrests – 149

Search and rescue – 55

