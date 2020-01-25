US could approve Boeing 737 MAX before mid-year: source

US aviation regulators could clear Boeing 737 MAX to return to service before mid-year

US aviation regulators could clean up the Boeing 737 MAX to return to service before mid-year, a person close to the process reported Friday.

Boeing shares have rallied following a CNBC report that the Federal Aviation Administration has told airlines that MAX could be approved to continue flights before mid-2020.

A source close to the process confirmed the report to AFP.

The aircraft has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes. On Tuesday, Boeing announced that it did not expect to gain regulatory approval by mid-2020.

An FAA spokesman reiterated that the agency has not set a time frame for certification, but said the process has been going on since December.

“While the FAA continues to follow a thorough and deliberate process, the agency is pleased with the progress Boeing has made in recent weeks to achieve key milestones,” the FAA spokesman said.

In December, the FAA publicly condemned Boeing for targeting an unrealistic return on the service schedule, which appeared to be “designed to force the FAA to take faster action”.

An American Airlines spokesman confirmed that the carrier had discussed the MAX with the FAA but declined to comment.

United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, two other US carriers flying MAX, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing suspended production at MAX this month, but CEO David Calhoun said this week that the company plans to begin increasing production to 737 MAX before winning regulatory approval to continue operating the aircraft.

Calhoun, who started out as a chief executive earlier this month, has cemented Boeing’s reputation with regulators, customers and other stakeholders as an urgent need as he tries to turn the company around.

Boeing shares rose 1.8 percent to $ 323.62 in the afternoon.

