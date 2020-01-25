US committed to fight Syria; Missions against IS

US troops at military outposts in Eastern Syria asked variations of the same question to their commander-in-chief Saturday: What is our future here? What goals do we have to think about?

General Frank McKenzie, the United States’ commander in the Middle East, knows that the future is not certain. At least for today, he said: “This is an area in which we have committed. I think we’ll be here for a while. “

During an unannounced tour of five military bases in Syria, which stretches from the northeast of the country to the central Euphrates, McKenzie affirmed that the United States remains committed to its mission in Syria. And he said that operations against Islamic State militants are picking up again after the US declines due to increasing tensions with Iran and the need to focus on increasing security.

But these are uncertain times. America’s mission to train and work with the Syrian democratic armed forces in the fight against the Islamic state group has been put to the test.

Just last year, President Donald Trump ordered US troops to withdraw from Syria – part of his promise to bring the armed forces home and stop the endless wars. Over time, his military commanders, members of Congress, and other leaders persuaded Trump to maintain a reduced force in Syria to protect the expansion of Kurdish-controlled oil fields and facilities from access to IS.

While some troops left Syria, the Pentagon ordered others to move east with armored vehicles and security forces to help the SDF guard the oil.

McKenzie, who met with SDF commander Mazloum Abdi on a secret military base in eastern Syria on Saturday morning, said the Kurdish leader wanted to make sure that the United States would continue to help his fighters.

McKenzie said the U.S. will continue to conduct anti-IS missions, work with the rebels, and help protect the oil fields. But he said he didn’t set a deadline.

“He knows and I agree that we won’t be here for 100 years,” said McKenzie during a stopover at the Green Village military post east of Deir el-Zour. I will be here and have no instructions other than here with ours Partners to continue working. “

McKenzie crossed the east and flew long stretches of the desert by helicopter, dotted with scattered green patches and scattered villages. It was his first trip to the five bases.

The US declared the Islamic State’s physical caliphate ended in March last year. In recent months, however, there has been growing concern that the insurgents are reuniting, particularly in the West, where there are no U.S. forces.

Operations against ISIS, however, were interrupted in the last few weeks after the US drone attack that killed a top Iranian general in Iraq. Fearing reprisals by Iran and Iranian-backed proxy representatives, the United States has suspended or slowed operations to improve security in Iraq and Syria. Iran launched ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq, where US troops are stationed, after several days. Several dozen were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, but no one was killed in the attacks.

According to official figures, US operations against the Islamic group in Syria have been halved during this time. But when McKenzie took stock of the situation during his sprint through Eastern Syria, he said that has now changed.

“Surely the pace of operations slowed due to the events in Iraq earlier in the year,” said McKenzie two reporters from The Associated Press and The Washington Post who were traveling to Syria with him. “We now have three or four operations a week with our partners here, I think. So the pace is increasing and we are very happy with it.”

Maj. Gen. Eric Hill, commander of the special forces in Iraq and Syria, spent most of the day at McKenzie. He said that his troops continue to train and carry out operations with the SDF to exterminate IS insurgents who are “hiding in the valleys, in the caves, in the desserts and trying to regroup”.

Hill spoke to reporters at the military base at the Conoco gas field near Deir el-Zour, where military trucks and planes stand next to looming factory buildings and old houses that have been converted into high-tech operations centers and barracks.

According to official figures, there are currently about 750 US troops in eastern Syria, which extend more than 150 kilometers from Deir el-Zour to the border region east of al-Hassakeh.

The U.S.-Syrian Kurdish relationship, which dates back to 2014, was tense after Trump commanded American troops from northern Syria last month to make way for a Turkish invasion of Kurdish towns and villages along the border.

The Kurdish and American armed forces have now been operating in a region that has been more complicated and full of troops since the Turks began their attack on northeast Syria in early October to push Kurdish fighters away from the border.

While speaking to troops on Saturday, McKenzie warned that Iranian representatives in Syria continue to pose a significant risk to them.

He said while Iran appears to be currently prevented from launching another attack against the United States, “always worry about its ability to command and control its proxy elements, which it has equipped very well.”

