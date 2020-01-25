A US citizen trapped at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in China described his fear of living in a city that is cut off from the rest of the country by transportation restrictions.

Teacher Diana Adama has lived in Wuhan City for three months since her 15th birthday in China. Wuhan is the zero point for a deadly new strain of coronavirus – with approximately 1,000 Americans living in the city.

More than 50 people have died – all in China – while Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread across Asia and the rest of the world. Nearly 2,000 cases have been confirmed in mainland China.

Chinese authorities have imposed unlimited restrictions on public transportation and travel in Hubei Province in an unprecedented effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Locals feel disconnected and cut off from the rest of the world, according to Adama.

“I woke up feeling hopeless, sad, angry. This is largely due to the lack of information and the lack of knowledge about what is going on, ”she said.

Despite her fears and the perceived lack of information about Wuhan’s coronavirus, she does not plan to leave the city on an evacuation flight organized by the State Department.

“For now, I cannot leave; I will not leave. Because if I am a carrier, I will not put anyone in danger. And it is simply a mistake to be careful,” she said.

The US government is planning a charter flight to evacuate diplomats and American citizens from Wuhan, an American official familiar with the matter told CNN on Saturday.

The US State Department on Thursday ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to leave China’s Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the provincial capital, due to the coronavirus.

The United States signed a contract with a carrier to evacuate about three dozen diplomats and their families from the American consulate in Wuhan.

The details of the flight plan are still being finalized, with the authorities still deciding between a narrow-body Boeing 737 and a wide-body Boeing 767, the source said. The State Department and the White House have yet to respond to CNN’s request for comment on the planned evacuation.

The US consulate in Wuhan contacted the Americans registered with the consulate and offered them seats on a flight, the official said. The flight will have medical personnel on board to treat anyone infected with the virus and ensure that it is contained.

As people rush to buy masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, the central Chinese government has asked manufacturers to end their Lunar New Year holidays to resume production.