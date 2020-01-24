Fathers Incorporated was invited by the US Census as a national partner to draw attention to black fathers and their families in hard-to-count communities.

“The 2020 US Census gives us the opportunity to include Black Dads in a very meaningful way,” he said Kenneth Braswell, CEO of Fathers Incorporated.

The Black Wall Street Times reported that Fathers Incorporated will officially launch an awareness campaign titled Black Dads Count. The campaign is said to “promote entertainment and civic engagement among black fathers,” as reported in the store.

The beginning of the decade marked the 55th anniversary of the controversial Moynihan report of 1965, which first demonstrated that combating poverty would require strengthening US families by having a positive impact on black men. Decades after the publication of the report, the national databases have shown little to no progress on key issues (social policy that undermines the role of black men, inequality in housing, criminal justice system, education, etc.), Moynihan highlighted.

Braswell later went on to say, “According to the US Constitution, the census is counted once every decade by everyone living in the country. If we know how many people live in your community, organizations and businesses are better able to evaluate the services and programs required, such as: B. clinics, schools and streets. ”

Events and informational events for Black Dads Count first took place on MLK Day, January 20, 2020, and will continue until the official start of the 2020 census in April. Black Dads Count will take part in a Black Men Speak series in January after working with Fair Count on the ground.

Fathers Incorporated has served 15 years to establish the continuous building blocks of black fathers. This heavily invested organization ensures that fathers are available, equipped and positively present in the lives of their families and children.

While Black Dads Count is hoping for a national focus, the metropolitan areas in Metro Atlanta are their primary target.

The campaign was sponsored by national partners such as the Coalition of Schools Teaching Boys of Color, the Black Men Campaign (CBMA), KING, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the National Cares Mentoring Movement (CARES) and The National Healthy Start supports association (NHSA), The Black Man Can (TBMC), United Way of Metro Atlanta and the Census Bureau.

