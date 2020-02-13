US announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee | News

NEW YORK (AP) – US officials announced the 15th confirmed case of the new corona virus on Thursday – an evacue from China that had been quarantined in Texas.

The patient, who had flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week, is now in a hospital and has been reported in stable condition. The infection was confirmed by a laboratory test on Wednesday evening, making the person the first coronavirus patient in Texas.

“There may be additional cases that we identify. I want to prepare you for that, “says Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control division of pathogens and pathology with high consequences.

Two previous American cases were found among evacuees who had flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.

Hundreds of people, including employees of the US Department of Foreign Affairs and their families, were taken to military bases in Texas, California and Nebraska aboard chartered flights from Wuhan, a city of 11 million people at the heart of the outbreak.

There are 57 quarantined evacuees in the Ashland camp of the Nebraska National Guard southwest of Omaha, Nebraska, none of whom have shown signs of the virus, said spokesman Taylor Wilson of Nebraska Medicine. He said the Omaha Hospital was willing to treat evacuees if necessary.

Tens of thousands of cases of the disease, known as COVID-19, have been reported worldwide, the vast majority in China.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it mainly spreads from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

—

Associated Press writers Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska and Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

—

.