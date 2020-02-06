US agency to hear patent appeal through Google spokesman

Google, which has filed a patent infringement complaint because of its intelligent speakers, contests the claim that it copied the technology of competitor Sonos

A U.S. trade panel announced on Thursday that it was investigating a complaint that Google violated Sonos’ patented smart speaker manufacturer technology.

Sonos, who filed patent lawsuits against Google last month, urged the court-like US International Trade Commission to block imports of allegedly offensive products like smart speakers.

Sonos has filed a complaint with ITC against Google and its parent company Alphabet, according to the agency’s website, “Audio players and controllers, their components and products”, which contain their patented technology, without having imported them.

Google denied the allegation.

Sonos made “misleading statements” about the shared technology while the companies worked as partners, Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in an AFP request.

“Our technology and devices were developed independently,” said Castaneda.

“We vigorously contest their claims and will defend them.”

Google has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny, as have other Internet titans, including federal and state antitrust reviews.

The ITC said it had not made a decision as to the merits of the complaint, which would be transferred to an administrative judge.

