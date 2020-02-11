URGENT – The Department of Justice will back down on request to sentence Roger Stone to up to 9 years in prison

warnings

(CNN) – The Department of Justice will trace its demand that longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone be imprisoned for up to nine years, a senior Justice Department official said on Tuesday. Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney General’s Department of Justice in Washington said Monday that Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison after being convicted last year of seven charges that resulted from the Special Envoy’s investigation Robert Müller surrendered. including lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses. However, the senior official announced on Tuesday that this recommendation, which was sent to a judge and signed by the Office’s chief prosecutor, had not been communicated to the Ministry of Justice’s leadership. “The department was shocked by the recommendation to convict,” the official told CNN. “The department believes that the recommendation is extreme, exaggerated, and unrelated to Stone’s offenses. “