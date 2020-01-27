New Delhi According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), urban cooperative banks (UCB) have reported almost 1,000 cases of fraud worth more than Rs 220 million in the last five prosecutors.

In response to an RTI consultation, the central bank said a total of 181 fraud cases involving Rs.7 million of 127.7 million during 2018-19 were noted.

A total of 99 and 27 of these cases involving Rs 46.9 million rupees and Rs 9.3 million rupees were reported during 2017-18 and 2016-16 respectively, he said.

187 cases of fraud related to Rs 17.3 million rupees were reported in 2015-16 compared to 478 cases of Rs 19.8 million rupees during 2014-15, the RBI said.

During 2014-15 and 2018-19, the UCB reported a total of 972 cases of bank fraud worth Rs 221 crore, he said.

“Banks must present cases of fraud reported to RBI as criminal complaints to law enforcement agencies. Banks must examine aspects of staff responsibility and punish the culprits through internal procedures,” the central bank said.

He refused to share details of the actions that are being taken in these cases of fraud saying that “it is not available”

“Information regarding the action that is being taken or is already being taken is not available to provide to the applicant,” the RBI said in response to the RTI request submitted by PTI.

Fraud cases become important as Cooperative Bank Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) has been under RBI restrictions since September 23 after the central bank discovered financial irregularities, including a large under-declaration of loans and non-productive assets to property. HDIL real estate developer to the sum of Rs 6,500 crore, against all its assets of Rs 8,880 crore, using hundreds of fictitious accounts.

A total of 1,544 UCBs across the country have a whopping deposits of 4.84 lakh crore as of March 31, 2019, he said.

Of these, the largest deposit of more than Rs 3 lakh crore is found at 496 UCB alone in Maharashtra, followed by Rs 55,102 crore in 219 of these banks in Gujarat and Rs 41,096 crore in 263 urban cooperative banks in Karnataka, among others, according to The RTI responds.

To ensure that UCBs adhere to the rules and that depositors’ money is safe, RBI has established an off-site monitoring mechanism that requires UCBs to submit periodic statements, statements, etc. to the central bank, he said.

“The examination at the UCB site is also carried out at prescribed periodic intervals by sending inspection equipment to the UCB. Based on the results of the inspection and the off-site returns submitted by the UCBs, RBI takes the appropriate supervisory measures against UCBs, “said the central bank.

