Uprising: Boko Haram fighters lead, they cannot be defeated – Senator Ishaku Abbo

Adamawa North Senatorial District Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo subsequently won the war against the uprising in Nigeria, declaring that Boko Haram’s fighters cannot be defeated so quickly.

Abbo spoke to DAILY POST in Abuja on Wednesday against the backdrop of security issues at the top of the Senate triggered by attacks on Nigerian citizens in the past two weeks.

He said the Nigerian government’s current approach to fighting the Boko Haram insurgents was not feasible.

Legislators said the number of soldiers in Nigeria fighting the Boko Haram insurgents was completely inadequate compared to the number of insurgents.

He said the government had a responsibility to bring soldiers back from the war front to reunite them with their families and not to have them killed on the war front.

His words: “The current regulation in the fight against Boko Haram, be it intentionally or by mistake, should last forever.

“We cannot win this war the way it is going. How can we win the war when the insurgents are in their camps and we all know the location of the Sambisa forest, we all know the terrain, we all know the borders.

“We are waiting for Boko Haram to come and attack us, then we repel the attack and do not take the fight with them wherever they want to hunt them. I think some people are not sincere. “

He questioned the honesty of the government in prosecuting Boko Haram fighters and stressed that criminals had been encouraged to join them.

“From former President Goodluck Jonathan to President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, I don’t know how many Boko Haram insurgents successfully trapped by the government.

“If Boko Haram fighters have not been arrested, what prevents others from joining the gangs? Now things are out of control and I say that if nothing changes in the current way of working, Nigerians should forget that, ”said the legislator.

He announced that legislators would revise military laws and said there was no proper coordination between civil servants like those in other jurisdictions.

Abbo wondered what the chief of staff office in Nigeria was doing about the level of uncertainty.

“The office of the chief of defense, I don’t know what he’s doing in this office because he has no control.

“In the United States, it is the Office of the Chief of Defense who heads the Joint Service Chiefs, the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force.

“Here in Nigeria, the army is on its own, the navy is on its own, and so is the air force, and the chief of defense has a large office that does nothing,” he said.