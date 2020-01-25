Upon admission, Trump asks how long Ukraine can resist the Russians

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump asked how long Ukraine could resist Russian aggression at a 2018 donor meeting without the U.S. backing, including the accused employees of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“How long would a fight with Russia take?” Trump asks in the audio part of a video recording before demanding the release of US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. She was released a year later after Giuliani and others discredited her. This action is part of the Democrat case that argues against the President in his impeachment process.

A video recording of the entire 80-minute dinner at the Trump Hotel in Washington was received on Saturday by The Associated Press. Excerpts were first published on Friday by ABC News. People can only be seen in some parts of the picture.

The record contradicts the President’s testimony that he did not know Giuliani staff Lev Parnas or Igor Fruman, key figures in the investigation that was charged last year on campaign finance charges. The record was released when Democrats continued to urge witnesses and other evidence to be taken into account during the impeachment process.

There is a voice on the recording that appears to be the voice of Parnas: “The biggest problem I think where we need to start is that we have to get rid of the ambassador.” Basically, she walks around and says to everyone, ‘Wait, he’s being charged. Just wait. ‘ “

Trump replies, “Get her out! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Get her out. Okay? Do it.”

Ukraine came up during dinner during a discussion on energy markets, with Parnas apparently describing its involvement in the purchase of a Ukrainian energy company.

The group then praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to whom the president said: “Pompeo will be fine. He is doing a good job. He’s already doing a good job. “

At the beginning of the video, Trump poses for photos before entering the blue-walled dining room. You hear a voice that appears to be Fruman’s voice and say, “It’s a great room” before giggling. “I could not believe it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.