Upgrade your wardrobe with these items under $ 20

Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advisor and moderator of the podcast "Ask a Clean Person". Every week, she brings together five key cleaning products, tools and organizational systems to help you live your best life.

The beginning of the year is a time when many people take stock of their wardrobes and try to tidy up the rooms that are known for their organization. If you’re one of these people, consider some of these inexpensive but effective closet upgrades!

Slim hangers

Investing in a full set of slim hangers is undoubtedly the best upgrade I’ve ever done to my own closet. It took me ages to do what’s crazy too! But I did and it was definitely a rethink. Because both the hook and the shoulders of narrow hangers are slimmer than traditional hangers, they really maximize space. And as a bonus, most narrow hangers are covered with velvet, which makes them non-slip, as is not the case with plastic hangers.

Padded hangers

While narrow hangers are a good choice for most garments, you may also want to buy a small set of padded hangers for more delicate fabrics like cashmere or fine cotton. Due to their low weight, these textiles can easily be damaged during storage. Therefore, padded hangers are a good choice to avoid stretching. Similar to hangers covered with velvet, they are also ideal for fabrics that easily slip off plastic hangers.

shelf dividers

Many closets have shelves, but most are just wide planks that can hold sweaters, handbags, towels, or anything you keep there. Shelf dividers form small cubes, so you can stack things like folded sweaters or T-shirts without the stacks falling over and causing a lot of mess.

A closet valet

Cabinet handlers are so practical and it’s WILD that more people don’t have them. They are: thin poles that stick out to hang clothes for steaming, ventilate them after wearing or simply design an outfit for the next day. Installation is easy (just a few screws!) And the rod retracts when not in use.

Desiccant

A relatively common problem with cabinets of all types, not only those that are rarely used, is moisture. This can be seasonal – if you live in areas where it gets humid in the summer or where it rains a lot in the winter, you can notice that musty smell, which is a telltale sign of too much moisture in the air – but sometimes it’s just the nature of your home. In any case, DampRid is the right choice if you have a wardrobe that needs to be dehumidified!

