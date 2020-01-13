Updated list of departure season outside of football in Michigan

The Wolverines in Michigan are now in exhaustion season leading up to football training in the spring, but the NFL decisions that needed to be made are taken by the boys who were considering moving on. With that in mind, we decided to merge them here into a handy list, and to keep track of the guys who decided to switch from the fall to the 2020 season.

We will update this if more names become available.

NFL decisions

WR Nico Collins: Stay

Perhaps the biggest win of the low season so far is Collins’ decision to stay. Of the “big three” of last season’s wide-ranging receivers from Michigan, he is the best of them and being able to keep him close is huge for those who win the quarterback derby.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones: Go away

Peoples-Jones, a potential pick-up from day two, decided to declare after the Citrus Bowl. It is understandable that some people believe there was more to unlock here, but given his injury history and stock where it is, it can be a smart bet for him.

OL Cesar Ruiz: Go away

An NFL personnel source told MnB prior to Ruiz’s decision that they would have a top 50 degree with him if he decided to declare the design. For a man playing in the middle, such feedback makes it a no-brainer to test the NFL waters. He will rise through the design process.

THE Kwity Paye: Stay

Paye made his official status for the bowl game and never seemed to consider becoming a pro. Michigan will have two of the best defensive goals in the country again next season in Paye and Aidan Hutchinson.

DE / LB Josh Uche: Go away

Uche is another player that NFL staff people expect to rise through the design process. Given his versatility in a competition that drools over pass rush talent, coming back for a fifth year in Ann Arbor was not in the cards.

CB Ambry Thomas: Stay

Thomas has a breakout season and was arguably the best cornerback in Michigan after the treatment of colitis in the summer. We weren’t sure if he would fit this season, but he came back in time for the opener and made his presence felt immediately. Don’t be surprised if he is captain next season.

Coaching Departure:

Chris Partridge (safeties / special teams) -> Ole Miss (co-defensive coordinator / safeties)

Anthony Campanile (linebackers) -> reportedly Miami Dolphins (did not sign from this post)

Coaching arrivals:

Bob Shoop (former Mississippi state coordinator) -> security coach

Brian Jean-Mary (former assistant head coach / defense coordinator of South Florida) -> Linebackers coach

Transfers from:

WR Tarik Black

OL Stephen Spanellis

LB Jordan Anthony

S J’Marick Woods

RB Tru Wilson

TO Mustapha Muhammad

CB Jaylen Kelly-Powell

DT Michael Dwumfour

Transfers

LB Edward Warriner

Most of these are logical, even Black’s if you really sit down and think about what we saw at the end of the year. We started seeing less of him and more Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson. And it sounds like behind the scenes that was due to performance and work ethics in practice, at least from what the people in the building believe.

Spanellis was a bit of a surprise given Ruiz who decided to become a pro, but the Wolverines love what they still have in the offensive line and a potentially capable center on the roster in Zach Carpenter or Nolan Rumler. Then there was Dwumfour, who was preparing to return to Michigan for a fifth year.

There will be some more movement with Michigan players and the transfer portal, but look for logical names that are skipped as opposed to key players. This is now college football and kids want to play and not a “cultural problem” in Michigan. Perhaps a problem with the development of players. But no cultural problem.

We will update as more names come in. If there are transfer additions, we will certainly add them here too.