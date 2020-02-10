UPDATE: Around 1,800 Danville customers can expect electricity again this evening. others can wait 12 hours or more

UPDATE 4:25 PM: The power outage in Danville will take much longer because the blown lightning protection does more damage than originally thought, said city spokesman Arnold Hendrix.

About 1,800 to 2,000 Danville residents will be powered again in the next few hours if their electrical connections are moved to another substation, Hendrix said.

Customers who can’t be transferred to another station can expect to have power back in the next 12 hours or more, he said.

DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) – More than 3,500 electricity customers in Danville are without power after two lightning rods were broken in the Westover substation, said the city’s spokesman, Arnold Hendrix.

The crews are going to replace the arresters, which will take two to three hours, he said.

