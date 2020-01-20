Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhai: Unsung Warrior is on board on fire. After an amazing first week, the film thrived phenomenally well over the second weekend and recorded the best second weekend in the last 12 months.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior collected 48,54 crores during the 2nd weekend, which was a limited decline from the 1st weekend. With such work the film went through the weekend store Kabir Singh, which gathered 47,15 crores last year and became the second highest gross in 2019.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior scored the best 2nd weekend of the last 12 months, even Kabir Singh lags behind

Interestingly, Kabir Singh had a much better opening compared to Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan and had a phenomenal trend. However, the way that Tanhaji in its 2nd week trends, even Kabir Singh did not achieve.

Total 10-day store by Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior’s 167,45 crores and the movie is likely to exceed the 200 crores mark by the third weekend. Check out the top five weekends over the last 12 months:

1] Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior: 48,54 crores

2] Kabir Singh: 47,15 crores

[3] Mangal Mission: 36,45 crores

4] Good Newwz: 34,2 crores

5] War: 33,3 crores

URI – a surgical strike that came out in the same period last year, did business 38,22 crores. We did not include the title of the movie in the table above, as it has been more than 12 months since it was released.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!