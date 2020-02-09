University student dies after being stabbed on campus

The 24-year-old Yonela Boli, a student at the University of Fort Hare, died prematurely on Saturday morning when he was stabbed to death by a suspect who is believed to be a friend on the Alice campus.

Boli was last seen at Victoria Hospital, where he ran to seek medical help. According to online reports, Yonela reported to the hospital around 4 a.m. with a 3 cm stab wound in the back.

The doctors on duty looked after him hastily, but after an hour the young man had a cardiac arrest and died. Tandi Mapukata, director of the university’s institutional advancement, announced that the suspect, a senior student and close friend of Boli, had been arrested. He went on to say that both the suspect and the victim were registered students at the school.

Provincial police spokesman Khaya Thonjeni said the suspect would appear before Alice’s local court on Tuesday to be charged with murder.